WASHINGTON — Rep. Devin Nunes' wineries, yacht clubs, lobby firms and a resort in West Virginia owned by its governor Jim Justice were among the companies that received federal Paycheck Protection Program loans designed to help small businesses hit by coronavirus shutdowns, according to federal data released Monday.

The disclosures came after the Small Business Administration and the Treasury Department released the names of more than 60,000 businesses that received $150,000 or up to the $10 million maximum from the small business lending program. The loans are forgiven if they are used for payroll, rent, utility costs, or mortgage interest. SBA rules require that 60% be used for payroll costs in order to be forgiven.

The loans benefited a wide variety of firms across the country, including restaurant franchises, athletic organizations, nonprofits and strip clubs.

Among the other notable disclosures of loans:

Wineries partly owned by Rep. Nunes, R-Calif. Nunes listed on his 2018 public financial disclosure forms roles as a limited partner with investments in Phase 2 Cellars in San Luis Obispo, California, Alpha Omega Winery, LLC in Saint Helena, California. The PPP data shows both wineries received loans of between $1 million and $2 million.

Planned Parenthood chapters across the country received loans, drawing the ire of conservatives. Planned Parenthood of Central and Western New York, for example, received a loan between $2 million and $5 million.

A Scranton, Pa., law firm employing the wife of Rep. Matt Cartwright, D-Pa., as a partner. The Munley law firm, where Marion Munley is a partner, received a loan between $350,000 and $1 million.

A firm linked to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband Paul Pelosi. EDI Associates, based in San Rafael, Calif., received a loan between $350,000 and $1 million. Pelosi disclosed her husband's partnership income from the firm in a 2018 financial disclosure filing. Pelosi spokesperson Drew Hammill told USA TODAY Paul Pelosi was "a minor, passive investor" with an 8.1% stake in the firm and "was not involved in or even aware of this PPP loan."

A resort owned by West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice, a Republican. Justice's family-controlled company owns a resort complex, the Greenbrier, and the adjacent residential complexes. The data showed loans between $5 million and $10 million for the Greenbrier Hotel Corporation, one of only nine companies in the state to receive loans as large. The Greenbrier Sporting Club, the residential complexes, received a loan between $1 million and $2 million.

A shipping company run by the family of Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao. The company, Foremost Group, received a loan of between $350,000 and $1 million. Chao does not have any current financial involvement in the company.

Lobbying and policy group Waxman Strategies, which is run by former Rep. Henry Waxman, D-Calif., and his son Michael Waxman, which received a loan of between $350,000 and $1 million.

Policy firms like Precision Strategies and Albright Stonebridge Group. Precision Strategies, a progressive-aligned firm, received a loan of between $1 million and $2 million, but announced Monday they had paid back the loan. Albright Stonebridge Group, which is co-chaired by former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright, received a loan between $2 million and $5 million.

Girl Scout chapters across the country received loans. In New Jersey, for example, the Girl Scouts of Central and Southern New Jersey, Jersey Shore, and Northern New Jersey all received loans between $350,000 and $1 million.

Yacht clubs like the Grosse Pointe Yacht Club in Grosse Pointe Shores, Michigan, and the South Carolina Yacht Club in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. The Grosse Pointe Yacht Club received a loan between $1 million and $2 million, and the South Carolina Yacht Club received between $150,000 and $350,000.

The federal government reported loan amounts only in ranges, not exact amounts. The vast majority of the names of businesses who received funding were not released to the public, as the federal government redacted the names of businesses that received less than $150,000 in loans.

Before the release of the data Monday, three members of Congress said they or their spouses had received PPP loans: Rep. Roger Williams, R-Texas; Rep. Vicky Hartzler, R-Mo.; and Rep. Susie Lee, D-Nev.

A fourth lawmaker, Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell, D-Fla., has a husband who is a vice president of Fiesta Restaurant Group, a publicly traded firm that received two loans totaling $15 million. Both loans have been returned.

USA TODAY reported Monday on several other members of Congress whose businesses had received loans, including:

Rep. Mike Kelly, R-Pa., whose car dealerships received three loans between $350,000 and $1 million.

Rep. Kevin Hern, R-Okla., whose company held in a family trust controlling 5 McDonald's franchises received a loan between $1 million and $2 million.

Rep. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., whose plumbing and contracting firms received four loans totaling between $800,000 and $2 million.

Rep. Rick Allen, R-Ga., whose construction company in Augusta received between $350,000 and $1 million

Rep. Nita Lowey, D-N.Y., whose husband's law firm Lowey Dannenberg P.C. received a loan between $1 million and $2 million. Her husband, Stephen Lowey, is listed as chairman emeritus on the firm's website and is retired from the firm.

Spokespeople for Mullin, Hern, and Kelly all said the lawmakers were not involved in the daily operations of their businesses.

Contributing: Ledyard King