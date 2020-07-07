HYPE Communities Inc. recently named winners and awarded prizes for its Dreamers Poetry Competition. Winners were:

1st place — Caniyah Cunningham of White Hall High School, who won $100;

2nd place — Frederica Hawkins of Dollarway High School, who earned $50;

3rd place — Cherri Graham of Dollarway High School, who received $25.

The youth were honored in a small ceremony July 3 on the steps of the Jefferson County Courthouse, according to a news release.

“HYPE recently concluded its Dreamers Poetry Competition, a summer project encouraging children to openly express themselves through the literary freedom of poetry while encouraging them to remain hopeful during the global pandemic and today’s intense social climate,” according to the release.

Pine Bluff Council Member Joni Alexander made the presentation to the winners. Entries were submitted from children representing all area school districts. Dollarway High School educator Linda Simmons also made the project a part of her students’ summer assignments.

HYPE will also offer a free summer camp for children ages 5-15 from July 13 through July 31 at Chester Hynes Community Center. Social distancing will be observed and the camp will adhere to health guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Activities will also include physical, social and emotional development.

“Children will receive free lunch and breakfast as well as opportunities to be engaged and challenged with an innovative content-focused curriculum,” according to the release.

HYPE Communities Inc. has offered free mentorship services to community youth since 2012. It is an outreach ministry of College Heights Church of Christ and operates as a local nonprofit organization.

Details: HYPE Director Tomekia Moore, 870-872-2229.