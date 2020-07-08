Arvest Bank and the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas (FHLB Dallas) have awarded $54,954 from the Partnership Grant Program to six community-based organizations, including Next Step Homeless Services and Riverview HOPE Campus in Fort Smith.

The $9,000 grant to Riverview HOPE Campus will support operational costs for providing comprehensive services to impoverished individuals and families in the city of Fort Smith to help transform their lives and get back on their feet, a news release states. The organization has successfully transitioned more than 400 individuals into self-sufficiency since the HOPE campus was built in 2017.

Next Step Homeless Services provides transitional housing for homeless individuals and families and operates the only emergency day shelter in the Sebastian County area. While many agencies closed their doors amid the pandemic, Next Step Homeless Services continued to help the community and increased its services to individuals in need. The organization received a $12,000 PGP award that will be used to help offset administrative and operational costs incurred in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On July 1, five banks in the Fort Smith area also joined the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas (FHLB Dallas) to provide $72,000 to the Children’s Shelter to expand a program that assists youth who have aged out of foster care.

PGP grants help qualified nonprofit organizations fund a variety of administrative activities that are critical to serving their communities.

University District Development Corporation administers a revitalization program benefiting the residential and commercial neighborhoods adjacent to the University of Arkansas at Little Rock. Its mission is to improve the quality of life for residents who live and work in the community. The organization plans to use its $6,954 PGP grant toward administrative costs and to acquire land in the University District neighborhoods.

Arvest Bank Group Community Reinvestment Act Director, Group Compliance Virgil Miller, Jr. said the PGP helps CBOs continue operating with the expanded use of funds.

"Nonprofit organizations such as these are vital to many individuals in the community and can have tight budgets at times," Miller said in a news release. "If they don’t have the proper resources or funding, they would not be able to continue operations. Arvest Bank is honored to partner with FHLB Dallas to provide grants to all six organizations through the Partnership Grant Program."

Funding of the PGP was increased by $2 million this year under FHLB Dallas’ COVID-19 Relief Program to support community-based organizations (CBOs) involved in affordable housing activities, stimulating small business development or providing small businesses with technical assistance. For 2020, program parameters also were expanded to include COVID-19 relief.

Through this unique grant program, FHLB Dallas member institutions contribute from $500 to $6,000 to a CBO, which FHLB Dallas matches at a new, higher 5:1 ratio (compared to the previous 3:1 ratio) resulting in a match of up to $30,000. If multiple member institutions contribute to the same CBO in one year, the maximum FHLB Dallas match for those member contributions is $60,000 per year. In both cases, the total grant to the CBO would be the sum of the member contribution(s) plus the FHLB Dallas match. Grants are awarded annually through FHLB Dallas and its member institutions.

"Member institutions such as Arvest Bank used the Partnership Grant Program to not only help community organizations, but also to impact populations served by the organizations," said Greg Hettrick, first vice president and director of Community Investment at FHLB Dallas. "It is an honor to work with Arvest Bank every year to provide these community-based organizations funding to continue their operations, especially during the pandemic."