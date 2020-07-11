LITTLE ROCK—Preserve Arkansas, the statewide nonprofit advocate for historic preservation, will offer free virtual tours of three Mid-Century Modern properties at Fort Smith in July. Normally held as an in-person event, the Mid Mod Arkansas – Fort Smith Tour transitioned to a virtual format due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Mid Mod Arkansas tour series seeks to increase appreciation for Arkansas’s unique Mid-Century Modern architecture.

The virtual tour videos will premiere on Preserve Arkansas's Facebook page on July 16, July 23, and July 30 at 5:30 p.m. each night. The comments will be monitored during the premieres in order to allow questions and feedback from viewers. Videos will later be archived on Preserve Arkansas’s YouTube channel. The virtual tour schedule is below.

Part One: United Hebrew Congregation Temple, July 16 at 5:30 p.m. The United Hebrew Congregation Temple was designed in the International style by Fort Smith architect E. Chester Nelson in 1956. After being damaged by fire in 1970, it was rebuilt with the help of Nelson’s nephew, architect Bob Laser.

Part Two: Dr. Neil Crow, Sr. House, July 23 at 5:30 p.m. The Crow House was designed in 1968 by John G. Williams, founding faculty member and longtime chair of the Department of Architecture at the University of Arkansas.

Part Three: Oscar Chambers House, July 30 at 5:30 p.m. The Chambers House was designed in 1962-63 by Fayetteville architect Ernie Jacks. It is a remarkably well-preserved example of Mid-Century Modern residential architecture.

The Mid Mod Arkansas – Fort Smith Virtual Tour is made possible with generous support from Propak Corporation and Arvest Bank.

Mid Mod Arkansas is an educational program benefiting Preserve Arkansas. Preserve Arkansas works to build stronger communities by reconnecting Arkansans to our heritage and empowering people to save and rehabilitate historic places. To donate or become a member, please visit PreserveArkansas.org. For more information, contact Rachel Patton at 501-372-4757, rpatton@preservearkansas.org, or visit PreserveArkansas.org.