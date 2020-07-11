Special to The Commercial

Saturday

Jul 11, 2020 at 12:01 AM


Arkansas County


Evonne McFarland, 1526 S. Prairie St., Stuttgart; filed Chapter 13 June 30, 2020.


Antwuan Batts, 123 Commercial Drive B, Apt. B4, Stuttgart; filed Chapter 13 July 1, 2020.


Desha County


Kaylon O. Reese, P.O. Box 506, Dumas; filed Chapter 13 July 2, 2020.


Drew County


Tammy D. Rhodes, P.O. Box 134, Wilmar; filed Chapter 7 June 30, 2020.


Vickie M. O’Neal, 608 W. Speedway, Dermott; filed Chapter 13 July 6, 2020.


Grant County


David L. Harp, 1077 Grant 73, Sheridan; filed Chapter 13 June 26, 2020.


Jefferson County


Stacy A. Hall, 3419 Highway 65 South, Lot 91, Pine Bluff; filed Chapter 13 June 26, 2020.


Chad E. Hall, 600A W. Green Oaks, White Hall; filed Chapter 13 June 26, 2020.


Colton David Funderburg and Destiny Gayle Funderburg, 969 Hopper Road, Redfield; filed Chapter 7 June 26, 2020.


Armoni Griffin, 2301 W. 41st Ave., Pine Bluff; filed Chapter 7 June 29, 2020.


Symone Jackson, 2410 N. Belair Drive, Pine Bluff; filed Chapter 7 June 29, 2020.


Mittie V Henderson, 1919 S. Olive St., Pine Bluff; filed Chapter 7 July 2, 2020.


Joyce Marie Bell, 2612 S. Holly St., Pine Bluff; filed Chapter 7 July 2, 2020.


Sheneka Larell Seals, 3411 Jonquil St., Pine Bluff; filed Chapter 13 July 3, 2020.


Kelsey Tremain Owens and Mandy Lynn Owens, 502 Kelly St., White Hall; filed Chapter 13 July 3, 2020.


Lincoln County


William R Davidson, aka Bill Davidson and Mary Davidson, 69 Elk Haven Lane, Star City; filed Chapter 13 June 30, 2020.