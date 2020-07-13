Mario Milton, 27, and Alicia King, 24, both of Dermott, were arrested July 11 following a homicide and disturbance at Dermott on July 10, according to the Arkansas State Police.

Milton is charged with first degree murder and first degree battery and King is charged with hindering apprehension or prosecution.

The arrests were made in connection with the death of Johnny Hayes, 49, and the wounding of his mother, Carolyn Hayes, 64, in Dermott, according to the news release.

Special agents of the State Police Criminal Investigation Division, assisted by Dermott Police, arrested Milton and King. Both were jailed in Chicot County and were scheduled for a first appearance hearing July 13.

Carolyn Hayes was wounded early July 10 outside 925 Skipper Bridge Road at Dermott. Her son, Johnny Hayes was shot and killed.

Dermott police received a telephone call about 12:22 a.m. July 10 reporting the shooting incident. Forty-five minutes earlier a local police officer had been sent to the Skipper Bridge Road address to quell a disturbance that had arisen out of an argument involving Johnny Hayes and another person, according to the release.

When police arrived at the residence a second time, Carolyn Hayes was seen walking in the front yard, but wounded. Her son was laying in the yard, unresponsive and was later declared dead at an area hospital. Johnny Hayes’ body has been transported to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory where the manner and cause of his death will be determined.

The investigation has been handled jointly by the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division, Dermott Police Department, Drew County Sheriff’s Department and Chicot County Sheriff’s Department, according to the release.