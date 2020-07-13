The Optimist Club of Pine Bluff will hold its induction ceremony for new members at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 18, at Saracen Landing. David Morgan, president of the club will preside over the ceremony. Mayor Shirley Washington will be the keynote speaker.

Due to COVID-19 and CDC requirements, masks and social distancing will be required, according to a news release.

The special guest by Zoom will be Optimist International President Adrian M. Elcock, a businessman and director of the Elcock Group of Companies in Barbados.

The following candidates will be presented for active membership in the Optimist Club of Pine Bluff: Nyeshia Aldridge, Oscar Bullard Jr., Crystal Burns, Pamela Chesson, Gregory Cooley (Denver, Colorado), Leroy Edwards, Efrem Elliott, LaTherese Ellis, Karen Enright, Therese Free, Dominque Graydon, Marcus Graydon, Krandon Henry, Keith Horton, Stephanie Horton, Efrem Neely, Christopher Ogburn, Tina Owens, Sederick Rice, Chris Warrior, Shirley Warrior, Tony Washington, and Lafayette Woods Jr.

Each inductee will receive an Optimist folder, pin and Polo shirt as well as a special gift. Music will be presented by the band 367, according to the release.

Club board members participating will include: Ellis Berry, Patricia Berry, Mary Liddell, Linda Morgan, James Smith, Artis Fletcher and Sharon Fletcher.

Invited guests will include TennArk district team: Peggy Ingle, TennArk governor; Sandy Lasater, governor elect; Lynn Buford, past governor; Donna Gallaway, past governor; Cindy Hopson, past governor, John Lasater, past governor; and Octavia Hill, lieutenant governor.

Due to COVID-19, Optimist Club of Pine Bluff meetings are held by conference calls at 6:30 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month until further notice. After the pandemic, meetings will be held at Southeast Arkansas College.

“Meeting the needs of young people in communities worldwide, Optimist Clubs have been ‘Bringing Out the Best in Kids’ since 1919,” according to the release. “Optimist Clubs conduct positive service projects aimed at providing a helping hand to youth. Club members are best known in their communities for their upbeat attitudes. By believing in young people and empowering them to be the best they can, Optimist volunteers continually make this world a better place to live. There are 100,000 individual members who belong to more than 3,100 autonomous clubs. Optimists conduct 65,000 service projects each year, serving six million young people. Optimists also spend $78 million on their communities annually.”

Details: Optimist Club of Pine Bluff, Mary Liddell, marylddll@yahoo.com or 870-643-2383.