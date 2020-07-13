Two members of the White Hall High School Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) earned awards at the state FBLA Conference recently held in a virtual format.

Anthony Beger, a 2020 White Hall senior, placed second in Business Calculations, and Trevor Dady, a rising senior, placed third in Accounting I, according to a news release.

These two students competed in the first online FBLA National Leadership Conference on June 29-July 1. The results will be announced in late July.

Beger is the son of Rick and Sara Beger of White Hall, and Dady is the son of Robert and Sonya Dady of White Hall. Their FBLA sponsor is Dottie Strahan of White Hall High School.

The state conference was originally scheduled for April in Little Rock, but was cancelled due to COVID-19.