After opening his daily COVID-19 briefing with a story about the farmers market in Conway County following mask and social distancing guidelines, Gov. Asa Hutchinson highlighted the eight cities that adopted a mask ordinance as of Tuesday.

Fort Smith passed a resolution on July 7 and discussed the ordinance on July 11, ultimately tabling it for the next meeting. The cities in Arkansas which have passed mask ordinances include: Fayetteville, Tontitown, Rogers, Little Rock, North Little Rock, Conway, Hot Springs and Helena-West Helena.

Hutchinson further encouraged Arkansans to continue wearing masks and socially distance. The governor also pointed out that the enforcement procedures will start to increase as of Tuesday.

On Tuesday, there were 794 new virus cases in Arkansas. The number of hospitalizations rose to 445 with 91 on ventilators. There were a total of 331 deaths in the state as of Tuesday.

Sebastian County was the third-highest county in the state for new cases for the second day in a row with 52 new cases on Tuesday.

Over the weekend, the positivity rate surpassed the 10% maximum recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for several days so that the rolling average surpassed the threshold as well.

Health Secretary Nate Smith noted that when the positivity rate is that high, there is a concern that the health department is missing cases.

In response to this, Arkansas Federal Delegation requested an expansion of commercial testing from Vice President Mike Pence. Hutchinson thanked the delegation for this request and stressed the importance of expanded testing.

Approximately halfway through July, there have been 75,445 tests administered which is behind the pace for the 200,000 test goal for the month.

Hutchinson shared that commercial labs have the lowest positivity rate, but the state labs need to expand testing to make up for the backlog commercial labs were experiencing.

The state is continuing to increase the number of contact tracers in order to better handle of the number of active cases and control the spread of the virus.