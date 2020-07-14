After a record-breaking number of new COVID-19 cases over the weekend, Gov. Asa Hutchinson again stressed the importance of Arkansans wearing face mask coverings during the coronavirus pandemic.

After presenting a model ordinance for cities to individually mandate wearing a mask in public on July 3, and both Greenwood and Fort Smith have yet to pass the requirement.

Monday saw 572 new cases, 40 of which were in Sebastian County which was the third highest county in the state. Over the weekend, Sebastian County had a total of 127 new cases.

As of Monday, there were 439 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, with about 140 in Northwest Arkansas and nine in Arkansas State Hospital. The state hospital is a mental facility that does not take in COVID-19 patients, but has patients that have tested positive for the virus.

Hutchinson maintained that hospitals are still able to handle the current number of COVID-19 patients, but would have trouble having enough staff if new cases continue to rise.

The overall positivity rate of Arkansas testing has risen to 7.5%. While that is still under the Center for Disease Control’s (CDC) 10% recommended threshold, Hutchinson has expressed concern at the growing rate.

After a decrease in new cases on Monday, the seven-day rolling average was still up leading Hutchinson to say, "We’ve got more work to do."

Health Secretary Nate Smith reiterated the governor’s admonition for residents to wear mask as a means of source control. Smith used the example of surgeons wearing masks not to protest them from the patient’s would, but to protect the patient’s would from getting infected by anything coming from the surgeon’s mouth.

Smith also spoke about masks that do not protect against COVID-19. He stated that masks are a method of source control. The more people who wear masks, the less likely the virus is to be transmitted.

The governor admitted that a big challenge is getting people to change their behavior. In this case, going from not wearing masks to wearing them. However, the governor noted the success of Benton County going from the highest rate of increase to much lower due, in part, to more people wearing masks.