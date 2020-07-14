The 21,000-square-foot Balboa Clubhouse is functionally sound, but needs work, the Hot Springs Village Property Owners’ Association Board of Directors heard last Wednesday.

The interior needs about $25,000 in repairs, while the exterior may cost $150,000 to $250,000 to fix, says director of placemaking and development Stephanie Heffer.

Outside work includes roof and skylight repair.

Bids have not been received, so the figures are estimates.

Director Tucker Omohundro said 2 options exist: Fix Balboa Clubhouse, or tear it down and build a new building. A smaller new building could cost around $1.2 million.

Director Dick Garrison hopes the POA Finance and Planning Committee will study per-capita revenue for restaurants in the region, and recommend whether or not the POA should have a Balboa restaurant.

POA interim manager John Paul said many possibilities exist for the building.

Heffer said she could have cost estimates and options for the Aug. 5 board discussion meeting.

The board holds public discussions at 2 p.m. on the 1st and 2nd Wednesday each month.

The board had considered making a decision on the building on Sept. 18, 2019, after hearing reports at last August’s meeting.

It had been estimated that razing it would cost $150,000. A possible replacement 8,000-square-foot clubhouse was pegged at $200 per square foot, or around $1.6 million, plus an estimated $112,000 for architectural fees, plus interest.

A second 2019 proposal called for renovation. It would require compliance with the federal Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990, as amended, and replacing electrical and plumbing systems, at an estimate of $110-$200 per square foot.

At last August’s meeting, director Diana Podawiltz, who is now the board’s chairman, said the building and unused upper floor have future value.

Potential uses should be studied, she urged, and possibly could include offices, space for the police department, or space for activities, conventions or other purposes. The upper floor closed in 2013.

Heffer told the board last August that a 2018 architectural evaluation of Balboa Clubhouse identified deficiencies, but found no asbestos or other hazardous materials.

Last September, the board opted not to make a decision on Balboa Clubhouse at that time, citing funds, and the Balboa Golf Course renovation.