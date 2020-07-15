The Hearts gospel singing group will celebrate their 13th anniversary at 5 p.m. Sunday, July 19, at the New Testament Church of God In Christ at Dumas. Guest groups will include Quadauris Jackson and the Divine Voices of Memphis, the Mighty Imperials of Morgan, Miss., Serenity of Greenwood, Miss., Legacy of Pine Bluff, and Pastor TW Scott and the Singing Revs of Pine Bluff.

All are invited and everyone must wear a mask upon entering the sanctuary. Guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will be in effect. Those with symptoms of COVID-19 shouldn’t attend, but view live via Facebook on Hearts Hearts.