HYPE Communities Inc. names winners for its Dreamers Poetry Competition: 1st place — Caniyah Cunningham of White Hall High School, who won $100; 2nd place — Frederica Hawkins of Dollarway High School, who earned $50; 3rd place — Cherri Graham of Dollarway High School, who received $25. In addition to winners, the presentation included teacher Linda Simmons of Dollarway High School, left, and Pine Bluff Council Member Joni Alexander, right. Special to The Commercial.