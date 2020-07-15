Demonstrators protesting the death of servicewoman Vanessa Guillen on Sunday evening were reportedly met by at least one agitator in downtown Fort Smith, according to police reports and a video shared widely on social media.

A man reportedly confronted the demonstrators as they crossed Garrison Avenue near Cisterna Plaza and Hero’s Pub and was reportedly recorded screaming "You’ve got that Mexican bulls---, this is America" at the crowd as they crossed the street. He was not arrested because actions didn’t appear to cross "into criminal behavior," according to police spokesperson Aric Mitchell. He and a man he was with had both left the scene by the time officers arrived, according to the incident reports and the video.

Cecilia Mendez said in the video caption that the demonstrators called the police after the man who was screaming pulled out a weapon. Mitchell said there were "a couple different stories" from witnesses including a report of a baseball bat but that the video didn’t appear to show any criminal behavior.

"I have never experienced racism until yesterday and the point of this video is so it's known racism still exist(s) in 2020," Mendez said in the caption of her video.

The remains of Pfc. Guillen, a soldier in the United States Army stationed at Fort Hood, Texas, were found June 30 about 20 miles east of the military fort. Guillen’s family says they believe she was sexually harassed by one of the two suspects the Army has identified about her two-month disappearance before the remains were discovered, according to the Associated Press.

The protesters had demonstrated about Guillen’s death earlier that day, said police spokesperson Aric Mitchell.

A man in a red shirt in the video taken at Garrison Avenue is seen yelling something about a Bronze Star and saying "Y’all don’t know f------ s--- about that, do you?" The other man then says, "We’re talking to that guy right there."

A protester is then heard explaining that Guillen was in the army. Another protester is then heard offscreen saying, "Y’all f------ scared? I’ll whoop your ass, boy." The man in the red shirt is then heard saying, "F--- foreigners."

After some back-and-forth yelling, the man in red is heard saying, "F--- y’all. You’ve got that Mexican bulls---, this is America." He then gets in the driver’s seat of a pickup truck but exits after someone says, "We’re Mexican and we’re proud." He then aggressively walks over to the crowd and says he’s "Mexican too, mother-----," but that he’s "American first." One of the protesters is heard loudly screaming "Mexico."

The man in red is later heard saying he’s one-quarter Mexican.

The other man then gets out of the truck and calmly says he’s "in the military, too." The two then drive off in the truck as the protesters yell at them, the video shows.

Mendez in a Tuesday statement given to the Times Record said the man in the red shirt pulled out a metal stick after she told them they were "proud Mexicans." This is not clearly seen in the video.

Mendez also said the man in red told the demonstrators he didn’t know what they were protesting for because they had "never served time." Mendez in her statement said her 15-year-old niece who has decided to join the Army in the future wanted to do a second protest in downtown Fort Smith after the one on Rogers that afternoon.

Police Sgt. Steven Creek had reportedly given his cellphone number to the organizer of the initial protest and was called during the incident, Mitchell said. Officer Andre Arnoldi responded to the scene after the two men had left the scene, according to incident reports.

Creek in his report said he "heard yelling and/or arguing in the background" of the phone call, according to the incident report.

The protesters expressed gratitude that police had arrived on scene, according to incident reports.

Although police say the man didn’t break any laws, the demonstrators stopped the protest after the incident because they felt threatened, Mendez said.

"We want to raise awareness of the situation we are living in and despite skin color, we would like for all our troops that are serving and the future ones to come to feel safe," Mendez said.