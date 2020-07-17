• THE HEARTS gospel singing group will celebrate their 13th anniversary at 5 p.m. Sunday, July 19, at the New Testament Church of God In Christ at Dumas. Guest groups will include Quadauris Jackson and the Divine Voices of Memphis, the Mighty Imperials of Morgan, Miss., Serenity of Greenwood, Miss., Legacy of Pine Bluff, and Pastor TW Scott and the Singing Revs of Pine Bluff. All are invited and everyone must wear a mask upon entering the sanctuary. Guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will be in effect. Those with symptoms of COVID-19 shouldn’t attend, but view live via Facebook on Hearts Hearts.

• KINGS HIGHWAY MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 2312 Fluker St., will recognize their inspirational adult choir’s 60th anniversary during worship service at 10:45 a.m. Sunday, July 19.

• NEW COMMUNITY CHURCH, 321 N. Birch St., will feature Ann Martin as the speaker at 11 a.m. Sunday, July 19. She is a member of New Community. The church observes social distancing, ushers pass out masks and hand sanitizers are stationed at the doors.

• HOUSE OF BREAD DELIVERANCE CHURCH, 500 S. Main St., will host its regular monthly food distribution program in a drive-thru set up at 1:30 p.m. Monday, July 20. Because of COVID-19, the church will observe social distancing guidelines. All persons will stay in their vehicles while the volunteer staff load in their food supply, according to a news release. New customers can register at the church by Sunday or visit the website. Details: 870-872-2196, houseofbread0894@sbcglobal.net or www.houseofbreadark.org.

• ST. PETER CATHOLIC CHURCH, 15th Avenue and Alabama Street, reopened its Saturday Soup Kitchen for carry out meals only. The kitchen will be open every Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Everyone is welcome to the program held in the cafeteria, the red brick building, according to a news release.