Dollarway School District held a non-traditional graduation ceremony (by appointment only) to honor the Dollarway High School Class of 2020 on Tuesday, June 23.

Due to the pandemic, this was a departure from the normal celebration, according to a news release.

“The Dollarway Basketball stadium was a swirl of Cardinal Red caps and gowns, as students were carefully assembled to prepare for their graduation,” according to the release. “Graduates and their family members were beaming with excitement to have this opportunity to mark this occasion, and school administrators were present to conduct the ceremony.”

DOLLARWAY CLASS OF 2020

The Dollarway High School 2020 graduates were:

Valedictorian: Jordan Robinson.

Salutatorian: Romello Turner.

Honor Graduates: Terrance Brown, Joydyne Carmickle, Ladajah Green, Ashuria Jackson, Makhiya Jackson, Laniah Phillips, Jamaya Vasser, Quinndon Withers.

Graduates: Rodney B. Barnett, Irayana R. Boykins, Keynia L. Brown, Daniel J. Cain, Jemecia A. Cirino, Rodrigues M. Collier, Vanessa Darrough, Eliccia K. Davis, Frederic T. Domineck, Shaniya L. Dunn, Priscilla A. Evans, Kendreth L. Furlow, Damond D. Gaddy, Braylen J. Gridley, Demetrius J. Grigsby, Ta’karya J. Honorable, Reunna D. Jones, Shadurius J. Jones, Kakaiya A. Lacy, Reginald E. Lee, Terrell D. Lee, Trevion L. Mack, Donald R. Manning, Ka’isha I. Manning, Quincy Martin

Jaylen Massenberg, Tiasia N. McAfee, Ka’vreon J. McGown, Aaeriall A. Miller, Sha’breonna N. Moore, Exavier Muhammad, Lacoel Norman, Malcolm Parker, Avery Plummer, Jamarri M. Polk, Isaac N. Reed, Briana C. Robinson, Jasmine D. Robinson, Tanekwa L. Robinson, Jessica Shavers, Trent I. Simmons, Trevor I. Simmons, Zechariah L. Smith, Timothy R. Thomas, Randy E. Waddell, Eudacy D. Watson, Ke’avious A. Williams, Shajayveon L. Winston and Shannon Young.