Frederick G. White Jr., Ph.D, earned his doctorate in public affairs and policy with focus on leadership development, public administration, strategic planning and Qual/Quan Methods on June 14.

A Pine Bluff native, White obtained his degree from the Hatfield School of Government at Portland State University at Oregon. He is a senior management analyst with the Department of Veterans Affairs at West Virginia, according to a news release.

White is a graduate of Watson Chapel High School. He received a master’s degree in public health administration from Tulane University at New Orleans, Louisiana, and a Bachelor of Science degree in biology pre-med from Xavier University at New Orleans.

He is the son of Pine Bluff residents Frederick White Sr. and Nedra White and has one brother, Jason White, according to the release.