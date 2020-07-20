Jentje Yntema Cain died peacefully on July 10, 2020 at UAMS Hospital from complications after a liver/kidney transplant.

Jenny was born on June 9, 1954 in Battle Creek, Mich. She graduated from Battle Creek’s Lakeview High School and the Katherine Gibbs School in Boston, Mass.

In 1977 she relocated to Houston, Texas, because “it was bright, shiny, and new”. She worked in sales for the Austin Co. and then as assistant to the vice president of CRS-Sirrine. It was there she met and then in 1981 married Allan Cain. The couple left Houston in 1985 for opportunities in Cincinnati, Ohio, and Newark, Del., returning to Houston in 1997.

Jenny always felt the need to help others wherever she was. She was a volunteer at Texas Children’s Hospital, The Cincinnati Women’s Shelter, and the Wilmington Ronald McDonald House.

After returning to Houston, she became a member of the Houston Junior Forum, where she contributed her time at the HJF Pre-school and then at the Resale Shop. She also served on the board of directors and was selected as the Volunteer of the Year in 2015.

Jenny loved to cook, especially trying new recipes, shoot sporting clays, winning her class in several tournaments, and world travel. She completed a month-long safari in southeastern Africa just prior to being slowed by illness.

She and Allan and her beloved schnauzer Spencer retired to Hot Springs Village, Ark., in 2018 where she enjoyed building and furnishing a new house on Lake Isabella.

Jenny is preceded in death by her parents, Stuart and Beverly Yntema. She is survived by her husband, Allan Cain; her sister, Karen Wilson, and husband, Tom, of Reno, Nev.; her brother, Stuart Yntema, and wife, Gloria; and brother, Steven Yntema of Saginaw, Mich.; along with nieces and nephews.

Due to the COVID19 pandemic, a memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Memorials may be directed to The Houston Junior Forum, PO Box 7941, Houston, TX 77270, or The American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike, STE 300, Rockville, MD 20852.