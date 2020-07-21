Garland County Sheriff Mike McCormick said Saturday the GCSO will not enforce the new statewide mask mandate that went into effect Monday. McCormick joins a growing chorus of other sheriffs and police departments in refusing to issue citations to those not wearing masks.



McCormick said that if a business asks a patron to leave for not wearing a mask, then the sheriff’s office will be available to assist those owners, noting that it becomes a criminal issue at that point and not about the executive order issued by Gov. Asa Hutchinson.

Sheriffs across the state have cited constitutional issues, as well as a lack of manpower and resources as reasons for not enforcing the order. Most have also asked that if you need to report someone for not wearing a mask to not call 911. Instead, you should call the office’s non-emergency number. For GCSO call 501-622-3660.