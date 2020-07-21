Great opportunities exist for Hot Springs Village, the Property Owners’ Association’s new general manager says.

By a unanimous vote, the POA Board of Directors recently named Charles King as general manager for the Village.

“I am extremely excited about joining HSV and helping to continue the rich history of this beautiful place. I look forward to working hard to improve all areas of operations to bring a true sense of pride to the Village,” he said.

King, 48, and his wife, Tricia, have 2 sons, Canyon, 14, and Maverick, 6.

“We enjoy most anything to do with being outdoors,” he said in response to emailed questions. “I have been coaching my sons’ football and baseball teams for the past several years, enjoy hiking, golf and most sports,” he said.

Tricia is an ex-Division 1 basketball player at St. Bonaventure. She also enjoys the outdoors and most sports. “We mostly enjoy being with our boys,” he said.

A native Texan, he was born in Houston and grew up outside of Dallas. He vacationed in the Hot Springs area during his youth and played college football at the University of Tulsa.

“We are just really excited about moving to the area and being a part of the HSV family. I am excited about the future of HSV and all the positive things we can do to make HSV an even more special place for owners and guests alike. I am all about building upon the HSV brand and making sure the operations are diligently running in a manner that is only in the best interest of the POA and its future growth and sustainability,” he said.

In its announcement, the POA said a professional recruiter and a human resources professional – both Villagers – facilitated the GM seach.

One of 4 finalists, the board interviewed King via Zoom. He was thoroughly vetted by the recruiter, the HR professional and during an in-person meeting with board members.

King was previously managing director of lodging operations at SnowBird Resort, Utah, where he had oversight of 4 large homeowner associations, as well as financial and budgeting responsibility exceeding $50 million. He also held significant management positions at resorts and multi-amenity operations in Arizona, Pennsylvania, South Carolina and Texas.

At one point in his career, as regional vice president of operations, King oversaw resorts and properties from the Hoover Dam to Dallas markets. His duties included total construction supervision and revitalization of the Stoneleigh Hotel and Spa in Dallas, Texas.

King has had public works, wastewater plants and street maintenance operations under his purview as well.

Another key responsibility in his career has been marketing, along with customer service and guest experience.

Board chairman Diana Podawiltz said the board is excited for the future. “We are pleased to bring Charles King on board in Hot Springs Village. Our residents should feel confident that he brings just the right combination of experience and expertise needed to move the Village toward a successful future and will be a great asset to our team,” she said.





