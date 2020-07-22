Jefferson County Board of Election Commissioners will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday, July 23, at the election office, according to a news release.

The proposed agenda includes state reimbursement update, budget update, update on obtaining PPE for the November election, notifying county clerk on previously approved precinct reassignments, election administrator’s report on ES&S training and a plan to train poll workers.

Public comments will be heard on new business including approving no contact election procedures, polling site availability query, polling site staffing, Swan Lake parking lot and staffing and voter ballot card return procedure and container.