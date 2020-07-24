When I am given a God-assignment, I expect to be victorious.

Not once do I attribute my victories to my strength or my ability to overcome a situation. Simply put, I am weak and inadequate. My victory expectations are not even owing to my background. It was grace that brought me through my low-income upbringing and grace continues to follow me.

You can be upper, upper-middle, middle, working or lower class; none of it makes a difference when you are on assignment from God. The banner I am raising before you today says, “I expect to win because of who fights for me and who I fight for.”

It was General George Patton that said, “I am a soldier, I fight where I am told, and I win where I fight.” General Patton frequently gave speeches to motivate his troops. In WWI and WWII, he urged men into battle. They were ordinary men, working ordinary jobs like cooks, milkmen, or labor workers. They were men with various positions of status. They were also men gripped with fear facing wartimes. And a good leader knows just how to rally his troops before they have a chance to be overtaken by fear.

Just like General Patton’s men, we need encouragement and strong leadership from someone who truly understands our situation. This person should know our mission and has the ability to help us master a healthy response to push through despite the difficulties. And, Zerubbabel, an influential biblical leader, knew this very well.

In a vision, he was told to stand down by his leader. No physical actions were needed. “Not by might, nor by power, but by my Spirit, says the Lord Almighty — you will succeed because of my Spirit, though you are few and weak,” Zechariah 4:6, LTB.

In other words, I got this. If you were really strong enough to handle this problem, no mountain would be too difficult for you to climb. But it’s my Spirit that gives strength, vigor, and endurance. And I will speak to the mountain before you and cause it to flatten!

If Zerubbabel, couldn’t flatten a mountain in his own strength, what about you? Do you think you have it all under control? Do you think your skills are enough? The answer is No! Without God, you and I can’t complete anything. Zerubbabel’s human strength wasn’t enough and neither is ours. If we were that strong, God wouldn’t be able to get the glory and we wouldn’t need Him. So, what should we do? I recommend following Zerubbabel’s example.

Follow God’s instructions and save your strength for the celebration. Start your victory laps at the beginning of your assignment. Continue your laps through the middle and finish with a great finale. Incorporate shouts like “God bless it,” “Grace be to God for His mercy,” and “Thank you Jesus for my victory!”

This is how you win even if it looks like you are losing: 1) Know who’s in charge. 2) Know who fights for you. 3) Know who you fight for. 4) Know how to give thanks even before the battle is over. That’s how to expect victory regardless of what the circumstances are. If victory is near or far, always expect to win when God is calling the shots.

Zechariah 4:7: “Therefore no mountain, however high, can stand before Zerubbabel! For it will flatten out before him! And Zerubbabel will finish building this Temple[b] with mighty shouts of thanksgiving for God’s mercy, declaring that all was done by grace alone.”

Brenette Wilder of Lee’s Summit, Mo., (formerly of Altheimer, AR), is president of Kansas City Teen Summit. She blogs at

https://wordstoinspire105953116.wordpress.com/.

