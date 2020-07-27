Col. Patrick S. Daulton will assume command of Pine Bluff Arsenal at 11 a.m., Tuesday, July 28, at Creasy Auditorium. Due to COVID-19, the ceremony will be broadcast on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/AmericasArsenal/?ref=bookmarks. PBA is the only Army installation in Arkansas. Daulton will become the Arsenal’s 39th commander.

He comes to the Arsenal from the U.S. Army Human Resources Command, where he oversaw the management and distribution of over 75,000 soldiers in six combat support career fields.

Daulton enlisted in the Marine Corps Reserve as a Rifleman in 1988. During his enlistment, he deployed to Operation Desert Shield/Desert Storm, as well as several narcotics interdiction missions in support of Joint Task Force Six. Daulton was commissioned as a U.S. Army Chemical Corps officer in 1996. He has led or commanded at every level from platoon leader through battalion commander. He is a veteran of Operations Desert Shield/Desert Storm; Desert Fox/Desert Thunder, multiple deployments to Operation Iraqi Freedom and has deployed in support of Cooperative Threat Reduction missions to the former Soviet republics.

A native of Kentucky, Daulton holds a Bachelor of Arts in English from the University of Kentucky, a Masters in Strategic Intelligence from American Military University, a Masters of Military Arts and Sciences from the Command and General Staff College and a Master of Strategic Studies from the Army War College.

He is a graduate of the Chemical Officer Basic and Captain’s Courses, the Basic Airborne Course and Jumpmaster Course, the U.S. Army Command and General Staff College, the Joint Forces Staff College and the U.S. Army War College.

His awards and decorations include the Bronze Star Medal w/Oak Leaf Cluster, the Defense Meritorious Service Medal, the Meritorious Service Medal w/Oak Leaf cluster, the Joint Commendation Medal, the Army Commendation Medal w/Oak Leaf Cluster, the Army Achievement Medal w/Oak Leaf Cluster, the Parachutist’s Badge and Irish Parachutists Wings.

Col. Gavin J. Gardner, Commander for the U.S. Army Joint Munitions Command, will officiate the ceremony.