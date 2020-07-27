James F. “Jim” Reilly, a longtime resident of Hot Springs Village, Ark., passed away July 17, 2020.

A first generation Irish American born to Amos and Hanora Reilly in Bronx, New York on March 1, 1931; he was the oldest of 4 children born to them, including John Reilly, Ellen Reilly, and Ann Reilly Batule.

After graduating from the University of Utah where he was active in ROTC, he joined the Navy, serving his country and was a Korean War Naval veteran. Jim enjoyed tennis, golf, sailing and travel.

Jim was preceded in death by his beloved daughter, Theresa A. Reilly of Tyler, Texas; his parents; sister, Ellen Reilly; the mother of his children, Billie Nichols Reilly Ruether; daughter-in-law, Teri Reilly; and wife, Barbara Armour Reilly.

He is survived by two sons, James F. Reilly II and Allison Reilly of Brambleton, Va., Sean P. and Sandra Reilly of Rockwall, Texas; grandchildren, Melissa Reilly, James F. Reilly III and Sarah Reilly, Jeremiah Reilly, Jason and Rebekah Reilly, Mary Caitlin Reilly, Jacob Reilly and Anna Mary Rose Reilly; and great-grandchildren, Lauren, Jade, Isabel, Lillianna, Sean and James IV.

As was his wish – he passed away in his home surrounded by family and friends. He was a man who truly “lived life his way” until the end. The family would like to thank special friends Robin, Lillie, Evonne and Tunde along with the other staff of Right At Home who gave him constant love, care and support.

In respect of the current pandemic crisis, the family is planning an Irish wake and life celebration in his home at a later date.

