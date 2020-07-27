The Fort Smith Police Department launched its Vulnerable Persons Database on Monday as part of the department’s efforts to not escalate situations with the mentally impaired and other at-risk individuals.

The service is voluntary, and will not be used to track criminal behavior, a news release states. The database will be used to provide FSPD Officers quick access to vital information on a vulnerable person who could be at risk.

To participate, individuals or their guardians are encouraged to complete FSPD Form No. 165 at the FSPD website or in person at the 100 S. 10th St. information desk. Participants are asked to submit a recent picture of the vulnerable person, the release added.

The form is online at http://www.fortsmithpd.org/images/FSPDocuments/Vulnerable-Person-Registration-Form.pdf.

"The Vulnerable Persons Database is the next step in FSPD’s commitment to deescalation and getting mentally impaired and other at-risk individuals the help and ongoing assistance they need," the release explains. "The policy defines a vulnerable person as an individual who could be in need of community care services by reason of mental illness, developmental disability/delay, other disability, age, illness, or emotional disturbance and who is or may be unable to take care of or protect themselves against significant harm or exploitation."

The name submission will be managed by the FSPD and protected from public disclosure by HIPAA laws. From there, any time a call is associated with that individual, the responding officers will be made immediately aware of the vulnerable person’s risk factors and needs. The data will then be transferred to the FSPD Crisis Intervention Unit following the encounter for ongoing assistance.

"Since we established the Crisis Intervention Unit, our Department as a whole has been called to assist 160 suicidal individuals and 167 living with some form of mental impairment," said Fort Smith Chief of Police Danny Baker. "Unfortunately, 13 of our citizens have taken their lives since the first of the year and we have another 20 unknown death investigations, many of which show indications of drug overdose. This is not okay, and we are going to do everything in our power to get these people and their families the support they need before their loved ones become a statistic."

Under Baker’s directive, FSPD Command Staff established the Crisis Intervention Unit in March of 2020. The CIU went live on April 1.