Instead of the usual American History Club lecture presentation, John Boykin will lead a discussion forum on revisionist history on Monday, Aug. 3. A lively conversation is expected.

The group meets at 10 a.m. in Home Plate Café party room, north of the West Gate on Highway 7. Many members begin arriving around 9 a.m. to enjoy breakfast before the meeting. Anyone with an interest in the fascinating past of our country is welcome to attend.