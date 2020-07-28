Three men are in critical condition following a reported shooting early Tuesday morning on Midland Boulevard in Fort Smith.

Fort Smith police found the three men following a call at 1:28 a.m. Tuesday to a mechanic shop in the 3000 block of Midland Boulevard. The men, whose names have not yet been released pending family notifications, were taken to the hospital, according to a Fort Smith Police Department news release.

"At this time, we do not believe any other parties were involved," said police spokesperson Aric Mitchell at noon Tuesday, adding that police believe the incident was isolated.

Mitchell did not release the details about the relationship between the three men. He did not say whether other suspects could have been involved in the incident or if police had previously responded to the mechanic shop.

Mitchell in not disclosing information noted the investigation was ongoing on Tuesday.

"We’re actively working the case, and we’ll up date the public when we can," he said.