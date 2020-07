Eric Tobey, Conservation Technician at Sebastian County Conservation District, delivers fresh vegetables recently to HOPE Campus in Fort Smith. Tobey is the gardener at the Sebastian County Conservation District's Holland Oaks Farm, which grows vegetables for the homeless shelter. He is a 2018 graduate of Mansfield High School, where he was a member of FFA for four years. Tobey is currently a student at Arkansas Tech majoring in agricultural sciences. [PHOTO SUBMITTED BY KAREN BRAZZEAL]