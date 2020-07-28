rkansas Blood Institute knows this summer will be different, and it may be a time for staycations or camping trips. Arkansas Blood Institute needs donors to help rebuild the blood supply in response to the unprecedented COVID-19 crisis and is urging healthy adults to take some time to save lives this summer.

Arkansas Blood Institute is hosting a blood drive with CV’s Family Foods Paris on Thursday, July 23, from 1 to 5:30 p.m. Individuals ages sixteen and up are urged to give blood.

Donors will receive a free summer camper t-shirt and one free entry voucher to Magic Springs Theme & Water Park to be redeemed at yourbloodinstitute.org. Arkansas Blood Institute supports the inventory for patients in more than 40 hospitals, medical facilities and air ambulances statewide.

Free COVID-19 antibody screening will be offered to donors eighteen and older.*

“The COVID-19 pandemic led to a record number of blood drive cancellations in recent months,” said John Armitage, M.D., president and CEO of Arkansas Blood Institute. “Because the need for blood is constant, and increases during the summer, local patients are counting on our heroic donors more than ever.”

Arkansas Blood Institute’s donor centers and mobile blood drives have instituted additional cleaning methods, decontaminating work and common areas and equipment frequently. In addition, donor centers and mobile blood drives have been adapted to allow for social distancing. All phlebotomy staff will wear masks. Staff members and donors will also have their temperatures taken before starting work or entering the facility.

Blood drives will be managed according to CDC safety recommendations. Arkansas Blood Institute is committed to maintaining the safest standards for blood collection, testing and transfusion.

Blood donation typically takes only about an hour, and one donation saves up to three lives. Appointments can be made by calling 1-877-340-8777 or visiting arkbi.org. More information on Arkansas Blood Institute can be found at arkbi.org.

*16-year-olds must weigh at least 125 pounds and provide signed parental permission; 17-year-olds must weigh at least 125 pounds; 18+ year olds must weigh at least 110 pounds. Photo ID required. Must be 18 or older to receive antibody test. This test has not been reviewed by the FDA and is not intended for diagnosis or treatment of COVID-19.