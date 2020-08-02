Crawford County

The Clinic At The Forging Place Inc., Haley Bryant, 1302 Cherry St., Van Buren.

Business & Education Technologies LLC, Darrell Spencer, 7 Vista Hills Boulevard, Van Buren.

Hill Family Investments 2 LLC, Travis Hill, 1519 Pecan Ridge Drive, Alma.

Integrated Distribution Service LLC, John William Lee Jr., 1416 Valley Forge St., Van Buren.

Mama Bear Bath Company LLC, Kimberly L. Fischer, 619 E. Uniontown St., Van Buren.

Natural & Beauty Products US LLC, Ana Heath, 3907 Vinsett Lane, Van Buren.

Pack Rat Thread Works Of AR LLC, Mary Jane Hitchcock, 9331 Sister Lane, Mulberry.

Red Dirt Excavating LLC, James D. Redding, 9530 Apple Valley Way, Van Buren.

Ryan Riley Enterprises LLC, Ryan Riley, 2209 Marble Circle, Van Buren.

Sugar Creek Properties LLC, Holly McKinney, 4148 Max Circle, Alma.

Johnson County

Truth Be Told Inc., Laura Gaubert, 113 Valentina St., Clarksville.

Polk County

IDC BBQ LLC, Kelly Joe Crawford, 3480 AR 8 E., Mena.

Jeff Montgomery LLC, Jeff Montgomery, 3215 US 71 S., Mena filed.

Little Owl Land Managment LLC, Jessica Lee Tunnell, 275 Polk Road 676, Mena.

Sebastian County

Burrow Barge Inc., Christopher D. Brockett, 315 N. Seventh St., Fort Smith.

1120 South Walton Partners LLC, John D. Alford, 6804 Rogers Ave., Suite B, Fort Smith.

Bryant & Estell Properties LLC, William Steven Estell III, 312 S. 16th St., Fort Smith.

Fianna Golf LLC, Christopher B. Conley, 700 S. 21st St., Fort Smith.

Glenis Edits Media LLC, Glenis Luther Rodgers Jr., 1117 S. Elm St., Fort Smith.

LDale Art LLC, Lorrie Dale Bridges, 2704 Quail Run Place, Greenwood.

Lola's Blessed Bean LLC, Racheal M. Calderon, 4411 E. AR 10, Greenwood.

Lounge 78 & Garrison LLC, Isaac Davis, 8009 Cisterna Way, Fort Smith.

Lynn's Unlimited Creations LLC, Jalynn Easterwood, 622 N. 47th St., Fort Smith.

Mountain View Restaurant & Bakery LLC, Bryan Kevin Tabor, 501 E. Hartman St., Hartford.

R+K Hauling LLC, Roman Aguilar Jr., 1015 Harvard Ave., Fort Smith.

River Valley Production LLC, Stephen C. Smith, 1206 Garrison Ave., Fort Smith.

Sophia Productions LLC, William E. Means, 10908 Fern Hill Estate, Fort Smith.

Strong Rock Masonry LLC, Jorge Marcelino Marin, 1507 Lexington Ave., Fort Smith.

TL Global Marketing LLC, Tyler G. Locust, 2914 S. 14th St., Unit B, Fort Smith.