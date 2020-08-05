Hot Springs Village Lifelong Learning Institute has partnered with Diamond Dance Co. to provide dance classes with Jennifer Vaughn-Varney at Woodlands Auditorium stage.

The 4-week class for beginners up to 3-years experience -- with the course focusing on ballet and tap -- will be 9:30 a.m. Tuesdays starting Aug. 18.

Intermediate classes for dancers with 3-5-years experience focusing on jazz and contemporary are scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Thursdays starting Aug. 20.

Vaughn-Varney will also teach dance lessons for children. Children's classes are every Tuesday and Thursday. Open-group classes are from 1:30-3:30 pm at Woodlands Auditorium. “You may also book appointments for more flexible scheduling,” she said. Each class is level-based according to age and skill level.

She has 31 years' classical dance experience and has been a certified personal fitness trainer and group fitness instructor for 28 years. She is the founder and CEO of Diamond Dance Co., Hot Springs.

She performed with The Moscow Ballet at age 15 and taught dance in Louisiana and Tennessee. She was the choreographer for The Miss Arkansas Pageant for four years and is now a judge for the Miss America Organization.

“... some of my students drive into town daily for classes. I realized there isn’t a dance studio near HSV and had a vision of bringing this opportunity directly to your community,” said Vaughn-Varney. “ I decided to make a quick Facebook post & I’m thrilled with the support and outpouring of enthusiasm from you all!”

“I believe this will be a great addition to local schools and families. Dance enhances physical and mental health along with many other benefits. I‘m excited to see your smiling faces.”

Register online at https://www.hsvlli.org/online-store/Dance-Classes-with-Jennifer-Vaughn-Varney-p219764719.

For more information about the children’s classes call 501-282-2969.



