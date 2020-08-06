The Delta Network Food Bank, in association with Tyson Foods, served the community for the third time since the pandemic as part of their Hunger Relief Programs.

The Delta Network Food Bank, in association with Tyson Foods, served the community for the third time since the pandemic as part of their Hunger Relief Programs.

Approximately 20,000 pounds of frozen chicken was distributed to residents near and far from the Pine Bluff community on Wednesday.

The drive-thru giveaway of 100,000 pounds of chicken combined from March, April and August, provided hearty boxes of assorted chicken to approximately 2500 families who are experiencing financial distress as the nation battles the COVID-19 Pandemic.

“We came to bring good news to the city of Pine Bluff and surrounding towns,” said Jacqueline Ross, the Director of the Delta Network Food Bank. “If we concentrate on the pandemic, that’s bad news. If we talk about the poverty level, that could be bad news.”

Ross added with the unemployment rates skyrocketing and many families in need, Tyson Foods and the Delta Network wanted to provide food subsidy for all the people that showed up.

Roughly 15 pounds of chicken was distributed to each vehicle as they arrived at the Pine Bluff Convention Center entering parking lot D from Missouri Street. Traffic was backed up down 8th Street with the Pine Bluff Police Department directing traffic.

A cooperative effort from multiple organizations helped with the packaging, stocking, serving and the collection of information during the drive. Chaplain Swift, of Tyson Foods, helped with distribution during the drive.

After filling out a registration card, drivers remained in their vehicles and food was brought and placed in their vehicles.

“We’re doing it this way because we want to make sure we are maintaining social distancing,” said Ross. “We want everyone to be safe. Everyone is wearing their masks and gloves.”

The Delta Regional Community Services Outreach Network and its Delta Network Food Bank is a 501c-3 non-profit organization. Hunger relief is their major target area, led by Louis Ross, CEO of the Delta Network.