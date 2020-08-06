Free surgical face masks, voter registration and absentee ballot requests are being offered in events this week at Fort Smith Fire Department stations.

Masks purchased by the City of Fort Smith are being offered to the public in coordination with the Committee for Social Advancement-Fort Smith (CSA-FS).

Michael Robinson, executive chairman CSA-FS, said Wednesday the events were initially expected to last just this week but were now being extended to four weeks.

The mask distribution and voter registration events began Wednesday and will continue at the following times and locations over the next month.

Wednesdays

9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Station 5, 4123 Spradling Ave.

Station 10, 4401 Burrough Rd.

Thursdays

4-8 p.m.

Station 3, 2020 N. Sixth St.

Station 9,1500 Cavanaugh Road

Fridays

9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Station 2, 1127 N. Greenwood Ave.

Station 8, 2318 S. Phoenix Ave.

Saturdays

4-8 p.m.

Station 6, 3124 Massard Road

Participating volunteers include Comprehensive Juvenile Services, Inc., PACE, Committee for Social Advancement-Fort Smith, McGill Center, Million Mask Challenge, Calico County Restaurant and other community supporters.

Volunteers for the mask distributions are still needed and donations of water and juice for the events are also welcomed, Robinson noted.

Voter registration

The Sebastian County Clerk’s chief deputy said Wednesday the office has received 693 absentee ballot requests so far for the forthcoming November election and there were 1,130 absentee ballots in the 2016 primary total.

The Crawford County Clerk stated Wednesday there has been 416 absentee ballot requests, almost as many as the total number of absentee ballots submitted in 2016. There were 427 total absentee ballots for Crawford County voters in 2016.

Press Argus-Courier reporter Ty Thompson contributed to this report.