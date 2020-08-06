Fort Smith police are simultaneously investigating two shooting deaths that occurred within a week of each other.

Police on Tuesday found a man dead from a gunshot wound inside an apartment unit at West Apartments in the 4100 block of North 50th Street. They responded almost exactly a week earlier on July 28 to a mechanic shop in the 3100 block of Midland Boulevard to a shooting that injured three, one of whom eventually died from his wound.

Police spokesperson Aric Mitchell on Wednesday afternoon said there were no available updates on the investigations and did not say whether the shooting deaths have been ruled homicides. Fort Smith in the first half of the year had four homicides including a double homicide.

Mitchell said the Fort Smith Police Department is adequately equipped to handle the investigations.

"We’re more than well equipped to deal with these matters," he said.

Midland Boulevard

Police have arrested one person and look to arrest another in connection with the death of Dustin Underwood.

Underwood, 33, died after police on July 28 found him holding an AR-15 with a gunshot wound to his head at a mechanic shop in the 3100 block of Midland Boulevard. He, Richard Turman of Heavener and Justin Burns of Fort Smith were all found with gunshot wounds at the mechanic shop.

Police have arrested Johnny Dailey, 29, of Poteau on a felony hindering an investigation warrant in connection with the incident. They are searching for Christie Yandell, 46, on a warrant for the same charge.

Like most of the involved parties, Yandell is also from Oklahoma, Mitchell said.

Mitchell has not disclosed information about the relationship between the five people.

West Apartments

Police after midnight Monday found the man, who has not yet been identified, dead from the gunshot wound at West Apartments. Mitchell on Tuesday said detectives were interviewing witnesses about the incident.

It is the fourth gunshot death at the apartment complex in as many years.

Mitchell said he "hopes to have more information on the particulars" later this week.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to call the Fort Smith Police Department at (479) 709-5100.