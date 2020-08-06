Pine Bluff will see two positions on the city council contested in the upcoming elections.

Former Council Member Bill Brumett has filed as a candidate for Ward 3, Position 1 and Yvonne M. Denton has filed for Ward 2, Position 1.

Brumett will be running against former alderman, Glen Brown Sr. while Denton will run against Steven Shaner, who won in March during the run-off election.

White Hall City Council members who will be on the ballot are Andrew Lunsford, District 1, Position 1, Kenneth B. Smith, District 1, Position 2, Gregory Scott Ray, District 2, Position 1, Franklin Johnson, District 2, Position 2, David Beck, District 3, Position 1 and Joel Foster, District 3, Position 2.

The municipal candidate deadline ended Wednesday at noon as the Thursday printed edition of the Pine Bluff Commercial was already prepared for press.