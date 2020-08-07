The Dollarway School District will host Community Conversations Zoom Meetings at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11 and Aug. 18. During the Aug. 11 event, representatives from the Edgenuity Learning Management System (the new system students will be using) will answer questions and share insight. On Aug. 18, principals will answer questions and share information. The Zoom link to join is https://zoom.us/j/93561821738#success. The district looks forward to hearing questions and feedback from the community, according to a news release. Details: www.dollarwayschools.org.