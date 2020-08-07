What first appeared to be prescription drugs sold on the streets in the Fort Smith region have tested positive as fentanyl, and authorities are investigating the source of the narcotics.

Members of the 12th and 21st Drug Task Force have "made a concerted effort" in recent months to covertly buy these fraudulent pills to trace their origins, said Task Force Director Paul Smith. They’ve also looked into the possibility of pill presses used to manufacture the fraudulent pills in the area, Smith said.

These efforts have come as EMTs have seen an increase of heroin and fentanyl in the area, said Fort Smith EMS Paramedic Supervisor Tim Mounts.

"We went out and purposely tried to find, locate and purchase these so we could send samples to the crime lab. Of course, it was confirmed," Smith said. "Since then, we’ve bought more samples, and we’ve got the crime lab ongoing."

The Fort Smith region in recent years has seen an increase in illicit opioid seizures as the rate of opioid prescriptions in recent years has fallen from more than 1.5 prescriptions per person in Sebastian County. Local and federal law enforcement agents in 2019 executed multiple warrants in search of the drugs in Fort Smith and Van Buren, one of which yielded a pill press that can manufacture fraudulent pills like those Smith mentioned.

Pills found in some of the recent overdoses in the region likely contain fentanyl, Mounts said. Others contain a substance not easily identified by EMTs but could be rohypnol, he said.

Smith said Drug Task Force members are fairly confident the fraudulent pills contain at least some fentanyl based on similar-looking pills they’ve seized or bought in the past. Smith said the Drug Task Force currently has about 15 samples going to the Arkansas Crime Laboratory.

Whatever is in these pills, Smith is concerned about their affordability. He said the pills are "not all that expensive for what their potency should be."

This is why they’re stressing the importance of a quick test at the crime laboratory.

"When every sample becomes a rush order, is any sample a rush order? That’s the problem," Smith said.

The confirmation of the composition of the pills is imperative for when the Drug Task Force decides to proceed in their operations, Smith said.

"Once we get enough confirmed, then we’re going to go ahead and say, ‘OK, this is the problem, let’s find the source,’" he said.