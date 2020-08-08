Caption1: Keaten Daniels, a White Coat honoree, plans to become a physical therapist. Special to The Commercial

Caption2: Christopher Carter, plans to become a family physician. He was among honorees. Special to The Commercial

Ivy Center for Education and University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences Center (UAMS) South Central celebrated its 4th White Coat Ceremony virtually on Zoom and on the Ivy Center Facebook page June 25 due to COVID-19.

This year, students’ parents presented them with their White Coats, stethoscopes, goggles, medals, certificates and a book to keep them focused on their futures in medicine entitled “Pulse of Perseverance” by Doctors Johnson, Madhere and Semien, according to a news release.

“The Growing our Own Medical Professionals for Jefferson County Program” began in 2016 from a vision of Ivy Center President Mattie Collins. Renisha Ward, HBCU Education Coordinator at UAMS South Central, named the program Club Scrub.

“Ms. Ward and UAMS South Central made a dream come true for our wonderful students who plan to pursue medical/health professions,” Collins said.

Twenty students were honored. The high school graduates were given special recognition by receiving their white coats first. Kristen Adams, the daughter of Prentis and Tonesa Adams, is a 2020 graduate of Southeast Preparatory High School, she plans to attend the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff in the fall; Lailah Harding, the daughter of Ebony Kendricks, is a 2020 graduate of Arkansas Virtual Academy, she plans to attend UAPB in the fall; Kaitlyn Peterson, the daughter of Stephanie Gulley and Samuel Peterson, is a 2020 graduate of Pine Bluff High School, she plans to attend UAPB in the fall; Bri’Auna Roberson, the daughter of LaShauna Reynolds and Brian Roberson, is a graduate of Southeast Preparatory High School, she plans to attend UAPB in the fall; Ashley Roshell, the daughter of Andrew and Latarsha Roshell, III, is a 2020 graduate of Rison High School, she plans to attend UAPB in the fall and Asia Saulsberry, the daughter of Benita Murphy is a 2020 graduate of Pine Bluff High School, she plans to attend Henderson State University in the fall.

Other recipients include: Cha’ron Buckner, the daughter of Shawn and April Davis and Ron Buckner, plans to become an Orthopedic Surgeon; Sylvanna Burgess, the daughter of Mark and Mashell Burgess, plans to become a Registered Nurse; Christopher Carter, the son of Cassandra and Jesse Carter, plans to become a Family Physician; Keaten Daniels,the son of Sheveeka Vickers and Eddie Daniels, Jr., plans to become a Physical Therapist; Aaliyah Handy, the daughter of Lashandra Shelton and Darrius Handy ,plans to become an OBGYN; Zora Little, the daughter of Andrea and Gregory Little, plans to become a Pediatrician; Alexis Rayford, the daughter of Sharon and Wallace Rayford, plans to become a Pediatric Nurse; Makya Roberts, the daughter of Michael and Teneshia Fisher, plans to become an Anesthesiologist; Laila Roberson, daughter of LaShauna Reynolds and Brian Roberson, plans to become a Veterinarian; Kayla Smith, the daughter of Germaine and Shun Smith and the late Reginald Smith, plans to become a Biomedical Engineer; Shayla Smith, the daughter of Yvonne Smith, plans to become a Psychiatrist; India Wade the daughter of Tawanna and Isaac Wade, plans to become a Registered Nurse; Autumn Warren, the daughter of Dana and Gary Jones plans to become an Orthopedic Surgeon, and Kennedy Williams, the daughter of Harold and Laureen Williams, plans to become a Cardiologist.

The 2019/2020 Club Scrub program was made possible through a Pine Bluff Area Community Foundation, JRMC Community Health Endowment.

Ward, the mistress of ceremony, disussed how she enjoyed working with the Club Scrub students for the last seven months. She encouraged them to stay focused and to always do their best work which includes making high grades and good ACT scores.

The Ivy Center and UAMS South Central thanked its partners, including Pine Bluff Area Community Foundation/JRMC Community Health Endowment; Faith Presbyterian Church; Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc./Delta Omega Omega Chapter; First Sisters Outreach, Inc.; UAPB Pre-Med Students, LaTaaka Harvey, Health Recruiter, Jennifer Lee, Chandra Griffin.

Details: Mattie Collins, Ivy Center president, at kencol1@msn.com or mattie1908@gmail.com or Patricia Berry, Ivy Center Executive Director, at Pberry867@gmail.com.