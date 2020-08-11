On Sunday, River Valley Community Church members broke ground for a permanent home in Chaffee Crossing at their new campus on Wells Lake Road.

The church was founded 12 years ago and currently has about 100 members. Construction is expected to be completed next summer.

"As I look toward the future of our church, I am thrilled to pray about how our ministry can be furthered by this new building, which is a tool to reach this developing neighborhood and community," RVCC Pastor Adam Kareus said in a news release.

The new church will be built on a 9-acre tract at the corner of Wells Lake Road and McClure Drive overlooking a valley to the east. It will be surrounded by new residential neighborhoods, restaurants and recreational amenities.

The modern 10,000-square-foot building design has echoes of Fort Chaffee history with its earth tone colors and materials. Auditorium seating will accommodate 245 people and it will have a secure children’s wing.

Hight Jackson Architects of Rogers created the architectural design. Beshears Construction of Fort Smith is the general construction contractor.

The RVCC church family sees this new building as a great resource for its ministry, the release adds. Both campus layout and architectural design are purposeful to fit in with the vibe and lifestyle of the neighborhood.

The building will feature a significant amount of outdoor space including a courtyard surrounded by glass garage doors that can be raised for indoor/outdoor events. A section of the future Chaffee Crossing Phase II trail will also cross the campus.

The 200-acre Janet Huckabee Arkansas River Valley Nature Center with all of its amenities is adjacent to the property.

Fort Chaffee Redevelopment Authority president and CEO Daniel Mann says although the new church building has been a long time coming, this may be the best possible time for its construction.

"We’ve worked with the River Valley Community Church leadership team throughout their planning process to make sure it would be a successful project," Mann said. "They have been patient and persistent and now that is paying off with a beautiful $2.4 million facility that will be their church home for generations to come."

RVCC started by renting space from Fort Chaffee Redevelopment Authority on Taylor Avenue. The 9 acres was purchased in 2013.