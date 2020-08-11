Hot Springs Village Police Department received a number of reports of vehicles parked overnight in home driveways being pilfered. Many stolen contents were found when a quartet of suspects were found in an early-morning verbal and physical disturbance in a Lake Balboa neighborhood.



July 25

Police received a report of 6 juveniles jumping into Lake DeSoto off the Calella Road bridge, but found no one there.

After an 8:30 p.m. Ventosa Lane noise complaint, all was quiet when police arrived. A resident said she had the radio loud for about 5 minutes, but then turned it down.



July 26

A Palencia Lane resident told her granddaughter someone had broken into her home at 11 p.m. July 25, but police found the doors locked with no signs of entry, and found that a shelf with a heavy clock and other items had fallen. The shelf was attached with adhesive tape designed for light items only.

An officer went to Kevin Road to assist the Garland County Sheriff’s Department. A woman was reportedly yelling in a yard and breaking items at 9:18 a.m., but left before officers arrived.

An officer told a resident at 11:44 a.m. to smother a grease fire by placing a large lid over the pan. She was trying to make funnel cakes. The officer carried the covered pot outside, and the fire department arrived and helped ventilate the residence.

Fishing poles, holders, a depth finder and a radio were taken from a boat at Balboa Marina.

An officer went to Meteoro Way at 6:50 p.m. to assist the fire department.



July 27

A white-and-brown dog found on Segovia Drive was taken to the animal shelter.

A landlord said an Aldaya Lane neighbor has harassed renters, telling them it is a retirement community and to leave.

A Lake DeSoto resident complained of a speeding red-and-white boat.

Another Villager told police that someone fraudulently filed an unemployment claim in his name.

July 28

A Leganes Lane resident heard a loud thud at 1:30 a.m., and found an apparent fresh handprint on the exterior door. Officers patrolled the area but found no one.

A Villager told police he believes his neighbor is doing yard work out of spite, but was told the neighbor was working within proper work hours.

A Promesa Lane resident told police a man pushed a shopping cart full of items down the street, then returned with an empty cart, which she thought was unusual.

A paddle boat floated up to a residential dock, but it had no identification.

A Jabali Way resident said a vehicle damaged a brick post in her yard between 10:30 a.m. and 12:45 p.m.

A motorcyclist who ran out of gasoline on Balearic Road also ran out of oxygen in his tank while talking to an officer, and was evaluated by LifeNet.

A Lake DeSoto resident told police she takes flash photos of a yard across the cove because she feels their patio lamp is too bright, and she plans to bring it to the POA’s attention. Neighbors say it has gone on 3 years, and they want no more communication from her.



July 29

A Rolla Lane resident said someone took items from both vehicles parked in his driveway overnight.

A Pandilla Way resident said someone entered his parked truck during the night, and also a neighbor’s vehicle.

The Pandilla Way neighbor said the other complainant found his wallet that was taken from his vehicle, and all contents were intact.

A man wanted to send a tow truck to pick up his vehicle parked at a Segovia Way home, but the homeowner would not let the man on his property. The resident claimed the visitor had threatened to catch him outside the Village and kill him, but the officer told him his handyman told police he did not hear any threats. When told it was a civil matter to retrieve his vehicle, the owner said his vehicle was not worth it.

After a woman told West Gate staff at 1:18 p.m. she came to pick up a man who was at DeSoto Beach, police found the 20-year-old Hot Springs man asleep on a table, with scratch marks all over his body. He was told he was being picked up on an arrest warrant and was handcuffed, but was released when police learned the other agency would not extradite because of the distance. He was told he must leave because he was neither an owner nor a sponsored guest, but he would ride with the woman who came for him.

An Orantes Place resident said someone stole a pair of shoes from her parked car overnight. She works at a Hot Springs hospital, and the shoebox was in a bag marked as her hospital shoes. Police had already recovered a similar pair of shoes when she made the report.

An Excelso Way resident picked up a broken beer bottle in the street, and then saw CDs and a CD case on the ground. It was near an early morning disturbance that led to a juvenile’s felony arrest.

A Zarpa Way resident said someone entered his pickup truck during the night and took a Callaway cap, a tire gauge and case and a Lousiana State University toboggan cap. He was told to check at the police station, as a number of items taken from vehicles during the night had been recovered.

In a scam attempt, a caller told a Villager his Social Security number had been misused.

Another Villager reported that a fake unemployment claim had been filed in her name, and later in the day, yet another Villager reported a similar scam attempt.

A Cordoba Way resident reported seeing a bear.

Police went to a Garland County home at 7:05 p.m., where a resident recently reported that another resident held an unauthorized party while she was away. A verbal confrontation between 2 woman in the residence moved outside, and turned physical. The resident said after punching the visitor’s vehicle’s window she got in front of the vehicle and asked if the other woman was going to hit her. She alleged the driver tapped her leg, and in a bit dragged her a short distance, before getting out, with a physical altercation ensuing.

Another Villager told police his truck had been entered while parked overnight. He found paperwork belonging to a Orantes Place resident, and returned the papers. The vehicle had been untouched at 10 p.m. July 28.



July 30

A Del Camino Lane resident reported possibly hearing an arcing power transformer to the south at 12:11 a.m. It was not found in the Village, but the caller said it may have been further south.

Police removed a fallen tree near Balboa Storage around 5:10 a.m. A storm had passed through the area