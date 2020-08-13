With 10 days left until school starts, the Arkansas Department of Education released a back to school guide for districts, students and parents in an effort to ease concerns of the COVID-19 virus.

The Education Department, Children’s Hospital and University of Arkansas for Medical Science collaborated to produce the guide in an effort to answer questions and lead districts to better decide what steps to take in case of positive COVID-19 cases.

As teachers return to school, the prospect of the new school year is different and more difficult than before with new guidelines in procedure and safety.

According to Cam Patterson of UAMS, this guide is meant to be a "living document" that will change as they receive more information about the virus and schools responding to it for the safety of students, teachers, staff and their families.

With 652 new cases on Thursday, the state of Arkansas continues to decrease its seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases. The governor did not list any counties with more than 20 new cases.

In Logan County, which saw 47 new cases on Wednesday, has a Department of Health Services center with 149 cases between clients and staff 38 of which were new as of Wednesday. This center currently has 284 staff members and 122 clients total.

The number of hospitalizations and patients on a ventilator both decreased to 473 and 112 respectively.

Gov. Asa Hutchison attributes this to individual action and people following the mask mandate.

Hutchinson also addressed football returning in the fall stating that any plan submitted would include surrounding events such as tailgating. These plans would need to be approved by the Arkansas Department of Health.