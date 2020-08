A woman died after suffering injuries from a wreck Wednesday afternoon in south Fort Smith.

Alexandria Hunter, 20, of Fort Smith died after her vehicle was struck around 3:45 p.m. Wednesday while entering the intersection of Zero and South 66th streets. She was taken to an area hospital and did not survive her injuries, according to a Fort Smith Police Department news release.

The other driver was also taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the release states.