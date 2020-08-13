According to Zillow.com, since the pandemic began in March, there has been 148,224 recently sold homes in Arkansas. House hunting during this time can have its benefits.

While many have been deeply affected by the pandemic in ways that led them to prioritize important life decisions, others are taking advantage of the housing market.

According to Zillow.com, since the pandemic began in March, there has been 148,224 recently sold homes in Arkansas. House hunting during this time can have its benefits.

According to local Pine Bluff Real Estate Professional, Tanita Jones, she said now is the time to buy due to less competition for homes and sellers who are motivated to sell or more flexible on the price.

“It’s a homebuyer’s market but because of COVID there are some stricter stipulations to be approved for,” said Jones who added lenders are now requiring a much higher credit score than before for certain loans.

As a real estate professional, Jones wants to educate the community on the many programs available that can help someone become a home owner.

“There are so many programs that potential homebuyers could qualify for such as the Home Buyer Assistance Program through the City of Pine Bluff,” said Jones.

According to Jones, the program is designed to assist low-to-moderate income families and individuals wanting to purchase a home. Participates in the program could receive up to $2,000 for a down payment and up to $3,000 of eligible closing costs.

“The buyer would have to put down a minimum of $500 towards the down payment,” said Jones. “The program is based on income and you can qualify for assistance on a home up to $150,000.”

“The way to this program is through a lender,” said Jones who said this option is available for homebuyers. “You don’t have to stay in an apartment or rental home. You can have that yard for your child to go out and play in or have a dog.”

According to Realtor.com, Pine Bluff is the most affordable city, with median listing price of $84K. According to Zillow.com, there are 168 homes for sale in Pine Bluff.

Besides qualification changes, buyers will also experience a new normal of house hunting. More and more realtors are offering virtual tours that can be accessed on their website such as ReMax which offers video tours of selected homes.

Buyers should also expect hand sanitizers and masks as part of their home buying experience as well as gloves or Lysol wipes as you begin to explore the inside of your potential home.

Some realtors are screening their buyers for symptoms and having them sign disclosures stating they are symptom free and have not been exposed before entering a home.

Despite the turbulence of the pandemic many Arkansans who had their sights set on homeownership in 2020 still can make that sight foreseeable in the near future. Jones is ambitious and passionate about helping those in her community and says she has an extensive list of agents she can connect with for those who are seeking a home but don’t know where to start.

“I just want to educate those in the community because a lot of people feel they can’t buy a home but if they are aware of the different programs available, they will see just how affordable a home can be,” said Jones. “As a realtor, I want to build up the community, educate the community and held the American dream of home ownership come true.”