Baptist Health will open a COVID-19 testing site for residents of Crawford County and surrounding areas next week.

The drive-thru testing will be offered from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. every Tuesday beginning Aug. 25 in the parking lot of Baptist Health Family and Pediatric Clinic-Van Buren located at 209 W. Pointer Trail.

Anyone experiencing symptoms such as shortness of breath, cough, fever, or nausea, or that has been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19, should be tested. Those being tested will be required to remain in their vehicles during the process. It is suggested those who are tested self-quarantine until they receive the test results to reduce the risk of spreading the virus.

Those who wish to be tested for COVID-19 will be required to make an appointment by calling (479) 709-6845 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, or 8 a.m. to noon, Saturday and Sunday.

To access lab results including those from COVID-19 screenings, patients can sign up for Baptist Health MyChart and download the MyChart app. It is the easiest and secure way to manage health care and access much of the patient medical records online, Baptist states.