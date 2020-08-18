Entergy Arkansas LLC plans to purchase a 900-acre, 100-megawatt solar farm near Brinkley to add to its fleet of utility-scale solar generating resources, according to a news release.

“Pending approval by the Arkansas Public Service Commission, Walnut Bend Solar will be among the largest solar generating facilities in the state,” according to the release.

The project will provide approximately 200 jobs during the construction phase, then 2-3 full-time employees after it’s operational. The facility will generate an estimated $700,000 in annual property taxes for Lee County.

Walnut Bend will be located east of U.S. 49 and south of Interstate 40 in Lee County, south of Lee County Road 922 (Mt. Jordan Road) near the intersection with County Road 947. Construction is scheduled to begin in the fourth quarter of 2021, and Walnut Bend Solar should be providing power to Entergy Arkansas customers by the end of 2022.