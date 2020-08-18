Hot Springs Village Police Department received more reports of fraudulent claims on unemployment insurance.

One Villager reported that he received a small cut from a man who attacked him with a knife.

July 30

A dog owner walking her dog at Isabella Golf Club said another dog ran up and jumped her dog. Animal control was asked to talk to the loose dog’s owner.

After a traffic stop at the West Gate on an eastbound Lincoln SUV for an expired license tag, the 46-year-old driver was picked up on a 2-year-old failure-to-appear warrant stemming from a July 2018 no proof of insurance citation. His license was suspended for failure to appear, and he was cited for no license and expired tags, and taken to Garland County jail.

East Gate staff said a line of 7 vehicles refused to stop. Some had Louisiana plates; others had Arkansas plates.

Four more Villagers said that someone had fraudulently filed for unemployment benefits in their name.

An eastbound driver on Santa Maria Road turned on to North Pego Way, hitting another vehicle at 5:16 p.m., immobilizing both. She was cited with failure to yield. Damage: $1,000 each.

An employee of Mt. Carmel Nursing Home who parked his 2016 Toyota Corolla at 8 a.m. found the rear passenger fender dented at 4:55 p.m. It had a white paint transfer. Damage:$400

A driver told police he saw 2 males of medium build run across Ponce de Leon Drive from the east – about a quarter-mile south of Balboa Baptist Church – then crouch near the subdivision sign around 11:48 p.m.



July 31

After an officer stopped a 2-door car on Balearic Road for not having a passenger-side brake light, the driver was picked up on warrants for theft of property and failure to appear. She said she was taking her son to the emergency room, but he could drive the car home instead of going to the hospital. A Saline County Sheriff’s Department officer picked her up near the East Gate. The son said he could not drive a manual transmission, and walked away. It was later towed.

A Villager told police that cash and 2 rings were missing from her home, and she suspects a weekend caregiver.



Aug. 1

A 12:36 a.m. noise complaint on Elcano Drive led to a resident receiving a copy of the Saline County noise ordinance. An officer answered a similar complaint on Perralena Drive at 2:47 a.m., and the resident received a copy of the Garland County noise ordinance.

An officer responded to complaint of a possible lake user violation at Cortez boat ramp at 10:38 a.m., and found a Texas Chevrolet pickup truck and trailer with a man already filling out a lake-user pass. The driver said he was new to the area and did not see the sign warning people to pay before launching a boat, and came back on land to buy one. The officer waited to ensure the man deposited the payment in the user box.

An officer checked 2 people consuming alcohol on Balboa Beach at 3:18 p.m., and both were of legal drinking age.

A caller told police a heavy-set man was picking up bags of gravel at Coronado boat ramp at 3:54 p.m., and was placing them in a red pickup truck.



Aug. 2

A small white dog was reportedly running loose on Hernando Trail East near the intersection of Ponce de Leon Drive and DeSoto Boulevard at 2:28 p.m.

After a 7:12 p.m. report of a possible camp site at DeSoto Dam, an officer found that a motorcyclist had placed a tarp over her motorcycle for protection from rain.

A self-employed Villager received 3 letters saying she had applied for unemployment.



Aug. 3

East Gate staff confiscated a POA family card from a man after he had driven through the gate “multiple times rather fast” and with his thumb over the photo each time. He said he was related to the woman, but did not say how. Each individual must have their own card.

An animal control officer picked up 3 loose dogs on South Badalona Drive and took them to the shelter. The owner was out of town, and said he had proof of rabies vaccination at his home.

After a Villager told a younger relative she did not want to go to Little Rock with her, the younger woman allegedly took $400 from her purse.

A small dead deer was found on Barcelona Road near La Coruna Way. It apparently was hit by a vehicle.

A Villager who has an alarm system received a call saying it was not working, but he checked and it was working, and the caller hung up when told it was working. An officer told him it sounded like a scam to obtain personal information.

An officer helped a grandmother and granddaughter who were lost on a Village trail near DeSoto Boulevard at 4:31 p.m., and gave them a ride home.

After a 911 hangup call at 7:43 p.m., a La Vista Lane resident said it must have been dialed in error.

A Villager received a minor cut at a Balboa Way club’s patio after another man became upset and came at him with a knife around 8:30 p.m. He said he only knows the other man by his first name, but believes the other man is 72, and they normally are friendly. The victim said he deflected the knife and hollered he had a gun, and the man quit attacking him. The bartender then shut the club for the night. The victim said he did not intend to contact police until he got home and realized the potential severity of the situation.



Aug. 4

West Gate staff seized 2 POA cards at 2:04 p.m. from individuals in an SUV who were not the card owners