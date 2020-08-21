• KINGS HIGHWAY MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 2312 Fluker St., will celebrate its 99th church anniversary at 10:45 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 23. Members are still meeting virtually, a spokeswoman said. The Rev. Anthony J. Howard is the pastor.

• PILGRIM MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 2507 Hill St., will open its Raven’s Nest Food Pantry Saturday, Aug. 22, from 8 to 9:30 a.m. or until all the food has been given away. Food will be given away on a first come, first-served basis. Participants must bring a picture identification.

• GALILEE MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 4807 W. Sixth Ave., will host the 29th anniversary of the pastor and wife, the Rev. George H. Barnes Sr. and Earnestine Barnes, from 10-11:30 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 6. This is a parking lot and drive-thru celebration, but participants are asked to wear their masks and continue to practice social distancing.

• OPEN DOOR CHRISTIAN CHURCH, 1002 E. Eighth Ave., will celebrate the second anniversary of the pastor and wife, the Rev. Learthur Shelton Sr. and Tammy Shelton. At 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, a drive-thru parade will be held. At 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 6, a virtual anniversary service will be held. Guest speakers will be the Rev. Alvin Newburn of of Polk Chapel Missionary Baptist Church at Yorktown, and the Rev. Raeshawn D. Howard Sr. of New Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church at Pine Bluff.

• UPPER ROOM CHRISTIAN CHURCH, 1100 S. Cypress St., is hosting a computer lab for Pine Bluff residents to complete the Census online, according to a news release from Pine Bluff mayor’s office. Computer labs will be available through Sept. 30. Times are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5:30-7:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. September 30 is the deadline to complete the Census. Details: www.my2020census.gov.

• BETHANY CHAPEL MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 1923 S. Olive St., will host the 2020-2021 conference of the Spiritual Revelations Kingdom of God Theological Institute of Houston, Texas. Sessions will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, Aug. 26-28. Registration begins at 6 p.m. Carl L. Desmuke Sr. and Virginia Desmuke are founders of the institute, which provides biblically based knowledge and training, a spokesman said. The Rev. Renice L. Davis is pastor of Bethany Chapel. Everyone is invited to attend. In an effort for residents to complete the Census, the city of Pine Bluff will partner with the institute. After participants register for the conference, they may complete the Census online in the Bethany Chapel fellowship hall. Chromebooks are provided by the Pine Bluff School District. Hand sanitizer and computers are provided by the Rev. Lanette Frazier. The Census can be completed by visiting www.my2020census.gov, calling 844-330-2020 or by completing the Census form that arrived in the mail. At the church, public health safety measures will be implemented to protect against COVID-19. The city will partner with organizations and churches to complete the Census by deadline Sept. 30. Currently, only 51.9% of households have responded to the Census in the city. Details: Mary Liddell, Pine Bluff Complete Count Census chairwoman, at marylddll@yahoo.com or 870-643-2383.