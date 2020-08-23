POTEAU (AP) — An Arkansas man drowned Friday while trying to save a 3-year-old boy who fell from a boat into an Oklahoma lake, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Marlon Alexander Garcia, 45, of Van Buren drowned in Long Lake near Poteau after jumping from the pontoon boat after the 3-year-old, then began to struggle in the water, according to an OHP report.

A 16-year-old on the boat then jumped into the lake and pulled the child from the water as Garcia disappeared beneath the surface.

The report said the 3-year-old was hospitalized in undisclosed condition and the 16-year-old was not injured.

There were six people on board the boat and none were wearing a personal flotation device, the report states.