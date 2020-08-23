The shooting happened Sunday morning at 2901 W. 28th and resulted in seven persons being shot.

The Pine Bluff Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred early Sunday morning, August 23, at approximately 3:00 AM, according to a press release issued Sunday afternoon.

The shooting happened at 2901 W. 28th and resulted in seven persons being shot. There is presently no official word on the condition of these seven individuals at this time. No fatalities were reported in the initial press release, but the condition and severity of the injured are unknown.

In addition to the persons hit by gunfire, several vehicles, a Citgo gas station, and Wendy’s restaurant were also hit with bullets. .

According to a witness, there was a large crowd on the gas station parking lot. The witness heard a lot of yelling followed by gunshots.

There is no motive or suspect information at the time of this release. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the detective office at 870-730-2090 or the dispatch center at 870-541-5300.