The John Eliot Chapter (JEC) recently met with sister chapters of the Colonial Dames 17th Century (CD17). Members in attendance donated items as well as cash for veterans, according to a news release.

JEC meets four times a year with the Daughters of Colonial Wars and the U.S. Daughters of 1812 at the Pine Bluff Country Club.

“COVID-19 has caused social and physical distancing measures, lock downs of businesses, schools and overall social life, which have become commonplace to curtail the spread of the disease, yet the needs of our Veterans still exist. Many Veterans are among the 7.7 million who have lost their jobs,” according to the release.

CD17 continues to collect and deliver items to the Central Arkansas Veterans Healthcare System (CAVHS) Volunteer Services (VAVS).

Michael R. Dobbs, chief of the CAVHS VAVS, informed organizations of needed items including personal hygiene products (full size bottles of body wash), men’s new underwear LG-XXL (in original package) and men’s shoes (especially athletic shoes). These items are routine needs.

Veterans in need, while cared for at CAVHS, are directed to VAVS where they can receive articles including shoes, jeans and in the winter, coats, as well as toiletries such as body wash, deodorant, razors, toothbrushes and paste, etc. These items are made possible by contributions and donations from the individuals and the community organizations.

JEC meets with the Daughters of Colonial Wars and the U.S.D 1812. Women over the age of 18 are eligible for membership, provided they are eligible through the lineal descent of an ancestor who lived and served prior to 1701 in one of the original colonies in the geographical area of the present United States of America, according to the release.

Information regarding membership and the activities of CD17 is available by contacting Wyatt at swyatt@cablelynx.com.

To donate items for veterans or to volunteer (virtually), people may call Central Arkansas Veterans Healthcare System Voluntary Services at 501-257-3288 or email VHALITVoluntaryService@va.gov.